LLC 101: A Comprehensive Overview Of The Basics For New Business Owners

Starting a new business can be an exciting yet overwhelming journey. As a new business owner, it's essential to understand the basics of forming a Limited Liability Company (LLC) and its implications. This comprehensive overview will guide companies through the fundamental aspects of setting up an LLC in American Samoa. An LLC is a business structure that offers limited liability protection to its owners. This means that the owners are not personally liable for the debts and liabilities of the LLC. An LLC also has a flexible management structure, which can be owned by one person or a group of people. The first step in forming an LLC is to choose a business name. The name must be distinguishable from other businesses and cannot be misleading. Once a name is chosen, companies will need to file the Articles of Organization with the American Samoa Department of Commerce. The Articles of Organization must include the LLC's name, address, and the names of its members. It must also state the LLC's purpose and duration. The LLC must appoint a registered agent after the Articles of Organization are filed. The registered agent is responsible for receiving legal documents on behalf of the LLC. The next step is to create an Operating Agreement. This document outlines the LLC's rules and regulations. It should include information such as the LLC's management structure, voting rights, and profit-sharing percentages. Finally, companies will need to obtain the necessary licenses and permits for businesses. Depending on the type of business may need to obtain a business license, a health permit, or a zoning permit. Forming an LLC in American Samoa is a simple process that can be completed in a few steps. Understanding the basics of LLC formation ensures that a new business is off to a solid start.

