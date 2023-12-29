Unprecedented Strikes, But Russia Will Not Stop: Dutch Prime Minister Condemns Massive Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has condemned Russia's massive attack and called on the world to continue to support Ukraine.

He wrote about this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"Terrible reports from Ukraine about unprecedented Russian air strikes on schools, homes, shopping centers and a maternity hospital. Once again, Russia is causing many civilian casualties. Russia does not stop," he emphasized.

According to him, "the only right response to this is to continue to support Ukraine financially and militarily so that it can defend itself against this ongoing Russian aggression."

Death toll from rocketin Kharkiv rises to three

As Ukrinform reported, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of December 29 . The hits were recorded in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Russia attacked with almost all the air weapons it has in its arsenal.

According to the Interior Ministry, the massive attack killed 18 people and injured 132 others.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that on December 29, the Defense Forces destroyed 27 Shahed attack drones and 87 cruise missiles.