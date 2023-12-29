Inventhelp Inventor Develops Multi-Purpose Hand Tool (SGM-237)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an electrical apprentice, I noticed that many tools were one-sided and the handles only served one function. I thought there could be a better design," said an inventor, from Indianapolis,

Ind., "so I invented THE HARRELL. My design would offer a more convenient way to utilize a pair of slip-joint pliers and a ratchet wrench."

The patent-pending invention provides a multi-function hand tool for tradesmen. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use and carry a separate ratchet wrench and slip-joint pliers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, mechanics, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SGM-237, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

