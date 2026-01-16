Mathaf Launches 'Dirwaza' Community Art Project Celebrating Inclusion And Creativity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art announces the opening of Dirwaza, a unique event and community art project celebrating creativity, inclusion, and cultural identity. Developed in close collaboration with community partners, Dirwaza opens the door to a shared journey of artistic expression, dialogue, and connection.

The initiative, named after an old Qatari word meaning“door,” symbolises an open gateway to culture and community, reflecting values of inclusivity and belonging. Dirwaza brings together participants from diverse backgrounds, celebrating differences as sources of pride and strength, while highlighting the unifying power of art, language, and culture.

Over the past year, Dirwaza has been developed in partnership with Best Buddies at The Shafallah Centre, the Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly“Ehsan” under the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Awsaj Academy-a member of Qatar Foundation-and The Department of Early Years Education at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. Together, these collaborations have engaged community members of all ages and abilities, including seniors and people with disabilities. The project culminates in a special exhibition that showcases the outcomes of these programmes and honours participants' achievements and creative expression.

The exhibition will also feature open-air painting activities and an interactive children's pavilion presented by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Early Years Education Department.

This event, unfolding in stages, coincides with Mathaf's celebration of 15 years since its founding, highlighting the museum's ongoing commitment to fostering cultural dialogue and artistic expression. The exhibition will take place at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, including the Library, Manara, and Green Area, from January 15 to 17, 2026. Dirwaza aspires to become an annual tradition, bringing the community together each year through the power of art and culture.

This year, Qatar Museums celebrates Evolution Nation, a campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar. Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity.