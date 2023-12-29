World Laparoscopy Hospital Announces Robotic Training Program For Surgeons With Davinci And Made In India Mantra Robots

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World Laparoscopy Hospital proud to announce its latest training program that will empower surgeons and gynecologist with cutting-edge robotic surgical skills

- Dr. R.K. MishraGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- World Laparoscopy Hospital , a leading institution in surgical training and innovation, is proud to announce its latest training program that will empower surgeons with cutting-edge robotic surgical skills. This program will focus on training surgeons on two remarkable robotic systems, the DaVinci Surgical System and the Made in India Mantra Robot.In the ever-evolving landscape of medical technology, the DaVinci Surgical Robot stands as a remarkable innovation that has transformed the field of surgery. Developed by Intuitive Surgical, the DaVinci system has gained widespread recognition for its precision, dexterity, and minimally invasive capabilities. Let's delve into the world of the DaVinci Surgical Robot and explore how it is revolutionizing surgery.The DaVinci Surgical System was first introduced in the early 2000s, and since then, it has become synonymous with advanced robotic-assisted surgery. This groundbreaking technology was designed to overcome the limitations of traditional open surgery and laparoscopic procedures. It offers a minimally invasive approach to surgery, which means smaller incisions, reduced scarring, and faster recovery times for patients.Since 2010, World Laparoscopy Hospital has been providing comprehensive training in robotic surgery. Over the years, it has successfully trained hundreds of surgeons, including gynecologists and urologists, in the use of the Da Vinci robot.World Laparoscopy Hospital has expanded its robotic surgery training program beyond the renowned Da Vinci robot from the USA to include training on the remarkable Made in India Mantra Robot.In the realm of surgical innovation, the Mantra Surgical Robot has emerged as a groundbreaking development that holds the potential to revolutionize the field of robotic-assisted surgery. This Indian-made marvel combines cutting-edge technology, precision, and versatility to enhance surgical procedures across various specialties. Let's delve into the world of the Mantra Surgical Robot and explore how it is paving the way for the future of surgery.The Mantra Surgical Robot is a product of India's growing prowess in the field of medical technology. Developed by a team of dedicated engineers and medical experts, this robotic system embodies the spirit of the "Make in India" initiative, aiming to bolster domestic manufacturing and technological capabilities.Advantages of Mantra Surgical RobotMinimally Invasive: Mantra's minimally invasive approach translates to smaller incisions, reduced patient trauma, and quicker recovery times.Reduced Human Error: The robot's precision minimizes the risk of human error, resulting in improved surgical outcomes.Customizable: Surgeons can tailor Mantra's capabilities to suit the specific requirements of each surgery, enhancing its adaptability.Access to Remote Areas: The Mantra Surgical Robot can reach areas of the body that might be challenging for traditional surgical instruments.Key Features and FunctionalityThe Mantra Surgical Robot boasts a range of features that set it apart as a formidable contender in the world of robotic surgery:Versatility: One of Mantra's standout qualities is its adaptability across a wide spectrum of surgical specialties. Whether it's urology, gynecology, general surgery, or even cardiac procedures, Mantra offers a versatile platform for surgeons to perform a diverse array of surgeries.Precise Instrumentation: Just like its international counterparts, Mantra is equipped with highly precise robotic arms that mimic the movements of a surgeon's hands. This level of precision is particularly crucial in intricate and delicate procedures.Intuitive Control: Surgeons can manipulate the Mantra Surgical Robot with exceptional ease and precision. The system's intuitive interface allows for real-time adjustments, ensuring that surgeons maintain full control throughout the procedure.Enhanced Visualization: A high-definition, 3D visualization system provides surgeons with a detailed view of the surgical site. This clarity is invaluable for precision and decision-making during surgery.Robotic-assisted surgery has revolutionized the field of surgery by providing precision, dexterity, and enhanced visualization to surgeons. World Laparoscopy Hospital recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of surgical technology and aims to equip surgeons with the expertise needed to harness the capabilities of these advanced robots.The DaVinci Surgical System, known for its precision and minimally invasive capabilities, has been a game-changer in various surgical specialties. Surgeons will have the opportunity to master the intricacies of the DaVinci system through a comprehensive training curriculum offered by World Laparoscopy Hospital.Additionally, the hospital is taking pride in promoting indigenous innovation with its training program on the Made in India Mantra Robot. This robot, developed in India, represents a significant step forward in the field of robotic-assisted surgery and aligns with the "Make in India" initiative. Surgeons participating in this program will gain insights into the unique features and advantages of this cutting-edge Indian robotic system.Dr. R.K. Mishra, Chief Surgeon and Founder of World Laparoscopy Hospital , expressed enthusiasm about the program, saying, "We are dedicated to providing the best training opportunities for surgeons worldwide. The inclusion of both the DaVinci Surgical System and the Made in India Mantra Robot in our curriculum reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in surgical education."The training program will consist of hands-on training sessions, virtual simulations, and access to state-of-the-art robotic surgical equipment. Surgeons who complete the program will receive certification from World Laparoscopy Hospital, a prestigious recognition in the field of minimally invasive surgery.The Mantra Surgical Robot represents a significant milestone in India's journey towards innovation and self-reliance in the medical technology sector. Its versatility, precision, and potential affordability open doors to a broader range of surgical procedures and improved patient care.With ongoing research and development, the Mantra Surgical Robot is poised to continue making strides in the world of robotic-assisted surgery. As it gains recognition and adoption both nationally and internationally, it stands as a testament to India's capacity for innovation and excellence in the field of medical technology. The Mantra Surgical Robot has undoubtedly embarked on a journey to redefine the future of surgery.

