               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Defence Secretary Discusses Gaza Civilian Safety & Aid In Phone Call With Israeli Minister


12/29/2023 5:00:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday held a telephone conversation with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in which the leaders discussed the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, protection of civilians and humanitarian aid, media reports said.

Reports said that the US Secretary reiterated resolve to ensure Hamas can no longer threaten Israel's security and underscored the importance of protecting Gaza's civilians and accelerating humanitarian assistance.

“Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant also discussed threats to regional security, including Hezbollah's destabilising activities in southern Lebanon, Iran-aligned militia attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria, and Houthi assaults against international commerce in the Red Sea,” media report said.

--IANS

int/dan

MENAFN29122023000231011071ID1107667871

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search