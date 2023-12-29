Azerenergy Opens Power Facilities In Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Substations and
hydroelectric power plants built by AzerEnerji in 12 locations
liberated from Armenian occupation were inaugurated in 2023,
Trend reports via
AzerEnerji.
According to AzerEnerji, another 12 HPPs will be put into
operation in 2024.
"Thus, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, the 330
kV Jabrayil nodal substation built within the framework of the
Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe international energy corridor project has
been put into operation," AzerEnerji said.
Also, in accordance with the strategy of green energy, small
HPPs "Chirag-1" with a capacity of 8.33 MW, "Chirag-2" with a
capacity of 3.6 MW, "Gamishli" with a capacity of 6.33 MW,
"Soyugbulag" with a capacity of 5.3 MW, and "Meydan" with a
capacity of 3.4 MW were opened in 2023 after reconstruction in
Kalbajar district.
In parallel, AzerEnergy opened the newly built 110-kilovolt
Gorchu substation in Lachin and the "Lachin" city hub substation in
2023. At the same time, the 8.25 MW Mishni and 6 MW Alkhasli small
hydroelectric power plants in Lachin district were reconstructed
and put into operation.
President Ilham Aliyev also attended the opening of the newly
built 10.5 MW Jahangirbayli HPP of AzerEnergy OJSC. The opening of
the Aghdam 110-kilovolt nodal substation was held in December.
The reconnecting of Khankendi and other districts to
Azerbaijan's electricity grid, just four days after the
anti-terrorist activities of September 19–20, was one of the most
noteworthy events of 2023.
To sum up, the construction of AzerEnergy's nine power plants
began in the territories liberated from occupation in 2023, and the
construction of hydroelectric power plants in 12 locations in
Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur (including these nine plants), which
will produce environmentally friendly green energy, is currently
underway, with several of them completed. These 12 stations are
expected to be operational in 2024.
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.