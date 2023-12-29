Azerenergy Opens Power Facilities In Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Substations and hydroelectric power plants built by AzerEnerji in 12 locations liberated from Armenian occupation were inaugurated in 2023, Trend reports via AzerEnerji.

According to AzerEnerji, another 12 HPPs will be put into operation in 2024.

"Thus, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, the 330 kV Jabrayil nodal substation built within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe international energy corridor project has been put into operation," AzerEnerji said.

Also, in accordance with the strategy of green energy, small HPPs "Chirag-1" with a capacity of 8.33 MW, "Chirag-2" with a capacity of 3.6 MW, "Gamishli" with a capacity of 6.33 MW, "Soyugbulag" with a capacity of 5.3 MW, and "Meydan" with a capacity of 3.4 MW were opened in 2023 after reconstruction in Kalbajar district.

In parallel, AzerEnergy opened the newly built 110-kilovolt Gorchu substation in Lachin and the "Lachin" city hub substation in 2023. At the same time, the 8.25 MW Mishni and 6 MW Alkhasli small hydroelectric power plants in Lachin district were reconstructed and put into operation.

President Ilham Aliyev also attended the opening of the newly built 10.5 MW Jahangirbayli HPP of AzerEnergy OJSC. The opening of the Aghdam 110-kilovolt nodal substation was held in December.

The reconnecting of Khankendi and other districts to Azerbaijan's electricity grid, just four days after the anti-terrorist activities of September 19–20, was one of the most noteworthy events of 2023.

To sum up, the construction of AzerEnergy's nine power plants began in the territories liberated from occupation in 2023, and the construction of hydroelectric power plants in 12 locations in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur (including these nine plants), which will produce environmentally friendly green energy, is currently underway, with several of them completed. These 12 stations are expected to be operational in 2024.