Mugham Center Celebrates Jubilee Of Honored Art Worker

The International Mugham Centre has celebrated the 75th anniversary of the honorary art worker, Professor Mammadagha Karimov.

The event also highlighted the 55th anniversary of his pedagogical activity, Azernews reports.

Musicologist and Honoured Cultural Worker Saadat Tahmirazgizi congratulated the jubilee and spoke about Mammadagha Karimov's activities.

People's Artists Siyavush Karimi, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, conductor Aghaverdi Pashayev, tar playerMohlat Muslimov, as well as professor Lala Huseynova, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, director of the College of Music under the Conservatory, Honoured Art Worker Nazim Kazimov, director of the Mugham Centre, and Honoured Artist Sahib Pashazade, congratulated Mammadagha Karimov a musician who has significantly contributed to the promotion of Azerbaijani music.

They underlined that, thanks to the tar-playing styles that Mammadaga Karimov touted his students, the national music is today highly appreciated at the international level. Note that Mammadagha Karimov headed the Department of Folk Musical Instruments of the National Conservatory for 13 years.

The anniversary night continued with a concert program presented by the teacher's students, including People's Artist Mohlat Muslimov, Honoured Artists, associate professors of the National Conservatory Sabuhi Jafarov, Alakbar Alakbarov, Rovshan Gurbanov, head teachers Arslan Novrasli, Natavan Hasanova, teacher of Music College Humay Gadimova and other students.

Their performances were greeted with a storm of applause.

Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most popular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes and conferences and actively cooperates with international partners.