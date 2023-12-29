Mugham Center Celebrates Jubilee Of Honored Art Worker

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The International Mugham Centre has celebrated the 75th
anniversary of the honorary art worker, Professor Mammadagha
Karimov.
The event also highlighted the 55th anniversary of his
pedagogical activity, Azernews reports.
Musicologist and Honoured Cultural Worker Saadat Tahmirazgizi
congratulated the jubilee and spoke about Mammadagha Karimov's
activities.
People's Artists Siyavush Karimi, rector of the Azerbaijan
National Conservatory, conductor Aghaverdi Pashayev, tar
playerMohlat Muslimov, as well as professor Lala Huseynova,
Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, director of
the College of Music under the Conservatory, Honoured Art Worker
Nazim Kazimov, director of the Mugham Centre, and Honoured Artist
Sahib Pashazade, congratulated Mammadagha Karimov a musician who
has significantly contributed to the promotion of Azerbaijani
music.
They underlined that, thanks to the tar-playing styles that
Mammadaga Karimov touted his students, the national music is today
highly appreciated at the international level. Note that Mammadagha
Karimov headed the Department of Folk Musical Instruments of the
National Conservatory for 13 years.
The anniversary night continued with a concert program presented
by the teacher's students, including People's Artist Mohlat
Muslimov, Honoured Artists, associate professors of the National
Conservatory Sabuhi Jafarov, Alakbar Alakbarov, Rovshan Gurbanov,
head teachers Arslan Novrasli, Natavan Hasanova, teacher of Music
College Humay Gadimova and other students.
Their performances were greeted with a storm of applause.
Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully
demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional
Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham.
The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music
festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of
Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most
popular projects.
The cultural institution also hosts master classes and
conferences and actively cooperates with international
partners.
MENAFN29122023000195011045ID1107667488
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.