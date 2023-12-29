Global Cultural Maestro Sandeep Marwah Conferred With Prestigious Ashoka Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a spectacular event held at Habitat Centre, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the unparalleled cultural luminary and founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, was honored with the distinguished Ashoka Award. The accolade was presented by General J.J. Singh, former Chief of the Army Staff, Republic of India, and former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, amidst an august gathering.



Introduced by Dr. Abhishek Pandey of Charles Walters Council for Innovation and Research as the ï¿1⁄2one man armyï¿1⁄2 and the ï¿1⁄2cultural ambassador of India,ï¿1⁄2 Dr. Sandeep Marwah stands as the epitome of excellence and inspiration for millions. With an outstanding record of nine World Records to his name, Dr. Marwah holds key positions on the boards of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India.



A truly global figure, Dr. Sandeep Marwah is the only individual in the world nominated by seventy-one governments as their Cultural Ambassador. His association with 7500 events, 3500 short films, and the training of 30,000 students from 145 countries exemplify his unwavering commitment to fostering cultural understanding and collaboration.



Under his visionary leadership, Marwah Studios has welcomed 3 million people from 156 countries, contributing significantly to film and cultural tourism. Dr. Marwah has played a pivotal role in uniting nations on a singular platform through the powerful medium of art and culture.



The Ashoka Award, a symbol of recognition for exceptional contributions to society, was bestowed upon Dr. Sandeep Marwah in acknowledgment of his unparalleled achievements and transformative impact on the global cultural landscape. The ceremony was a testament to his enduring legacy as a cultural icon and visionary leader.



In a reciprocal gesture, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Ashoka Awards to other distinguished individuals from various spheres of life, as envisioned by the Charles Walters Council for Innovation and Research.





