Ukraine Interested In Training Military Pilots In France - Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense is interested in training Ukrainian military pilots in France.

Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine, said this during a meeting with a delegation from the French Senate, Ukrinform reported citing the Defense Ministry.

He thanked the French side for participating in the coalition of integrated air and missile defense of Ukraine. The inaugural meeting of the coalition was held in Berlin under the chairmanship of France and Germany.

According to Havryliuk, as part of the coalition's activities, the Ministry of Defense expects to receive additional supplies of modern air defense systems and missiles.

First Ukrainian pilots to arrive for training inin early 2024

"We need additional anti-aircraft guided missiles and radar reconnaissance equipment, primarily to detect and destroy enemy ballistic missiles," the Deputy Defense Minister noted.

He also emphasized the interest in training Ukrainian military pilots in France, in particular in increasing the number of training places for technical and support personnel for the maintenance of Western-type aircraft.

As reported, in January 2024, the Artillery Coalition will start working in Paris to strengthen the Ukrainian army.