Venezuela Launches Military Operation Against ‘Threat’ From Britain

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered a joint military action by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in eastern Venezuela amid what he described as a "threat" from Britain.

The stationing of a British military ship in the waters of neighboring Guyana represents a breaking of the recent agreement Venezuela reached with the Guyanese government during the dialogue on December 14, said Maduro during a New Year's greeting speech to military personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.

After diplomatic measures fell short, Venezuela would respond in a "proportional" manner and reserves all corresponding actions within the framework of international law, he said, adding that the British attitude was "unacceptable."

One of the response measures implemented by the president was the immediate activation of the FANB joint military action General Domingo Antonio Sifontes 2023 in the eastern Venezuelan Caribbean and on the country's Atlantic front.

