Ukraine Needs Balanced Mobilization Policy - Parl't Speaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine should adopt a balanced state policy of military draft amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, emphasized this in an interview aired at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

Stefanchuk noted that the relevant draft law tabled in the Verkhovna Rada is currently being thoroughly examined by parliamentary factions and the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.

Zaluzhnyi: I need people, ammunition, weapons to continue fighting

"Of course, there will be discussions. As you can see, some issues are already causing a certain public discourse. But we must clearly understand one thing – the war can only be won through unity of Ukrainians. There cannot be citizens of Ukraine who are deeply concerned about the future of Ukraine while sipping on their coffee in Vienna. And at the end of the day, we have to understand – indeed, these are tough measures, but trust me, you can't win this war with Patron the Dog videos. There has to be a clear, balanced public policy that deals with ways to win this war, how to defend our independence, how to protect our statehood," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized.

Stefanchuk emphasized that the approval of a comprehensive draft law on improving the military draft procedure is a priority for the parliament. He also noted that during the consideration of the draft, lawmakers will hear out the position of the military and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Majority of Verkhovna Rada's National Security Committe against mandatoryof women

At the same time, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada specified: "We received the draft law on December 25. The committee cannot take it up for consideration earlier than in 14 days. We are waiting now. During this period, alternative bills may be filed. The committee will study it, and after they study it, they will bring it to the floor. I think this will be preceded by major discussions at the committee level. I really want these discussions to be professional, not politicized and populist."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers filed with the Verkhovna Rada the draft law on upgrading the mobilization procedure that caused a public stir over a number of proposed norms.