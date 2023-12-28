FM Bayramov: There Are Specific Reasons Why Azerbaijani Embassy In Iran Was Closed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov speaking at a press
conference on the results of the year said that there are specific
reasons why the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was closed, they are
related to the attack and lack of security, Azernews reports.
"There was a serious risk to the life and safety of the embassy
staff," the minister added.
According to the minister, this issue is the subject of ongoing
discussions with the Iranian side.
"We expect that the perpetrator of this offense will be
punished, also the security of our embassy should be fully
guaranteed. Depending on the results, a decision will be made. In
case of a positive decision it will be possible to resume the
activity of our embassy," Bayramov said.
The attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran this year caused
tension in relations, which was later mitigated through
contacts.
The Minister noted that relations with neighbouring states are a
priority in Azerbaijan's foreign policy.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov added that the
total number of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions abroad has reached
90.
"161 documents have been signed with 44 countries. Opening of
new diplomatic missions continued in 2023," the Minister said.
Touching upon foreign policy issues, the Minister added that
during the year important results were achieved at high-level
meetings with Turkiye, Georgia, and Russia.
According to the Minister, Azerbaijan's foreign policy was
characterised by rich content.
"The policy pursued under the leadership of President Ilham
Aliyev is aimed at ensuring the national interests of our state. In
2023 Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
During the year, important results were achieved at high-level
meetings with Turkiye, Georgia and Russia".
The Minister added that Azerbaijan attaches special importance
to strategic cooperation within the framework of the Organisation
of Turkic States (OTS). Minister Bayramov reminded that Azerbaijan
hosted several events of the OTS in 2023.
Besides, the minister underlined that this year Azerbaijan
contributed to the expansion of cooperation within the Organisation
of Islamic Cooperation.
"A document was adopted at the OIC conference in Mauritania
regarding the terrorist attack on our embassy in Tehran and other
issues," said the minister adding that Azerbaijan pays special
attention to humanitarian issues and has allocated 2 million
dollars to help Gaza.
The minister recalled that Azerbaijan provided humanitarian aid
to Turkiye after the earthquakes in February 2023, as well as to
Ukraine after the outbreak of war.
"All this is an example of Azerbaijan's humanitarian policy. We
have also allocated $2 million to help Gaza. Two global appeals
were announced to help small island states in Africa in connection
with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Azerbaijan allocated $1 million to
each appeal," the minister said.
Bayramov also touched upon the topic of presidential elections
to be held in Azerbaijan on 7 February 2024.
"Foreign experts have already been invited to the country and
representatives of foreign media are also expected to visit the
country."
Minister Bayramov emphasised that all steps are being taken to
hold transparent elections.
Touching upon the China-Azerbaijan relations, the Minister also
stressed China's growing interest in the South Caucasus and said
that Azerbaijan-China relations are very important for the
country.
The Minister noted that there are excellent relations between
the leaders of the two countries.
"We see China's growing interest in the South Caucasus. In
addition, bilateral relations are also developing on an upward
trend. This year there has been a significant increase in the
number of Chinese tourists visiting our country. Work is also
underway to expand cooperation in the tourism sphere. The Chinese
delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan. The main purpose of the
visit is to use the Middle Corridor for transporting Chinese goods.
We will witness further expansion of bilateral relations".
The Minister also mentioned issues related to the termination of
the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Garabagh.
"There is a trilateral statement reached by the leaders of the
three countries. In this document, the term of activity of the
Russian peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan is envisaged until
2025. This document should be taken as a basis," the Minister
emphasised.
Bayramov added that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that
has trusting relations with both Russia and Ukraine, so Baku's
mediation may be acceptable to Moscow and Kyiv.
