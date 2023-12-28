FM Bayramov: There Are Specific Reasons Why Azerbaijani Embassy In Iran Was Closed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov speaking at a press conference on the results of the year said that there are specific reasons why the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was closed, they are related to the attack and lack of security, Azernews reports.

"There was a serious risk to the life and safety of the embassy staff," the minister added.

According to the minister, this issue is the subject of ongoing discussions with the Iranian side.

"We expect that the perpetrator of this offense will be punished, also the security of our embassy should be fully guaranteed. Depending on the results, a decision will be made. In case of a positive decision it will be possible to resume the activity of our embassy," Bayramov said.

The attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran this year caused tension in relations, which was later mitigated through contacts.

The Minister noted that relations with neighbouring states are a priority in Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov added that the total number of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions abroad has reached 90.

"161 documents have been signed with 44 countries. Opening of new diplomatic missions continued in 2023," the Minister said.

Touching upon foreign policy issues, the Minister added that during the year important results were achieved at high-level meetings with Turkiye, Georgia, and Russia.

According to the Minister, Azerbaijan's foreign policy was characterised by rich content.

"The policy pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is aimed at ensuring the national interests of our state. In 2023 Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity. During the year, important results were achieved at high-level meetings with Turkiye, Georgia and Russia".

The Minister added that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to strategic cooperation within the framework of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS). Minister Bayramov reminded that Azerbaijan hosted several events of the OTS in 2023.

Besides, the minister underlined that this year Azerbaijan contributed to the expansion of cooperation within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

"A document was adopted at the OIC conference in Mauritania regarding the terrorist attack on our embassy in Tehran and other issues," said the minister adding that Azerbaijan pays special attention to humanitarian issues and has allocated 2 million dollars to help Gaza.

The minister recalled that Azerbaijan provided humanitarian aid to Turkiye after the earthquakes in February 2023, as well as to Ukraine after the outbreak of war.

"All this is an example of Azerbaijan's humanitarian policy. We have also allocated $2 million to help Gaza. Two global appeals were announced to help small island states in Africa in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Azerbaijan allocated $1 million to each appeal," the minister said.

Bayramov also touched upon the topic of presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on 7 February 2024.

"Foreign experts have already been invited to the country and representatives of foreign media are also expected to visit the country."

Minister Bayramov emphasised that all steps are being taken to hold transparent elections.

Touching upon the China-Azerbaijan relations, the Minister also stressed China's growing interest in the South Caucasus and said that Azerbaijan-China relations are very important for the country.

The Minister noted that there are excellent relations between the leaders of the two countries.

"We see China's growing interest in the South Caucasus. In addition, bilateral relations are also developing on an upward trend. This year there has been a significant increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting our country. Work is also underway to expand cooperation in the tourism sphere. The Chinese delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan. The main purpose of the visit is to use the Middle Corridor for transporting Chinese goods. We will witness further expansion of bilateral relations".

The Minister also mentioned issues related to the termination of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Garabagh.

"There is a trilateral statement reached by the leaders of the three countries. In this document, the term of activity of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan is envisaged until 2025. This document should be taken as a basis," the Minister emphasised.

Bayramov added that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that has trusting relations with both Russia and Ukraine, so Baku's mediation may be acceptable to Moscow and Kyiv.