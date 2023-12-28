Kholi 420: Bengaluru's Unconventional Quest For A 3BHK Flatmate On Tinder

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Bengaluru, quirky and unexpected moments often surprise its residents. Recently, the tech hub witnessed an unconventional approach by 22-year-old Karuna Tata in search of a new flatmate for her 3BHK apartment in Singasandra. She took a unique route by creating a Tinder and Hinge profile for her living space, affectionately naming it 'Kholi number 420' as a nod to Bollywood nostalgia.

Karuna's profile highlighted the room's advantages, emphasizing its proximity to local amenities like markets and pharmacies. Her playful nature is reflected in lines such as "I'm the queen of aesthetics, just add fairy lights hehe," adding a whimsical touch to her search for a compatible flatmate.

UNESCO honors Bengaluru's KIA terminal 2: Named among 'World's Most Beautiful Airports'

Frustrated with traditional methods, Karuna's decision to turn to dating apps for this quest marked a bold move. "Nothing worked, so I'm hoping for a change with this personal touch," she expressed, contemplating her creative venture.

Planning for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru? Here's what you need to know

Depicting the room as a female entity in her profile, Karuna's witty post quickly gained attention on social media. Her plea to Tinder for help in finding a suitable replacement resonated widely, intriguing users with her innovative approach.

Karuna's unconventional initiative mirrors Bengaluru's vibrant culture and its inclination towards embracing creativity in daily life. As her unique endeavor gains traction online, it serves as another testament to the city's penchant for originality, showcasing Bengaluru's spirit of innovation and unconventional thinking.