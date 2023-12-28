Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Adjustable Sawhorse (JTK-191)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an adjustable sawhorse to offer a more precise working platform and various work areas for different tools," said an inventor, from Grenada, Miss., "so I invented the ADJUSTABLE TABLE TOP SAW HORSES. My design also eliminates the common uncomfortable and unsafe use of conventional sawhorses that have a fixed design and height limitations."

The patent-pending invention provides a sawhorse to accommodate persons of various heights for comfortable working conditions. It also offers a convenient working surface for many

jobsite or project needs. As a result, it could increase comfort and safety. The invention features an adjustable and ergonomic design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, carpenters, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-JTK-191, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp