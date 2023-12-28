SC Collegium Recommends Appointment Of Dr Justice B.R. Sarangi As Chief Justice Of Jharkhand HC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of Dr Justice B.R. Sarangi as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Justice Sarangi was elevated as a Judge of the Orissa High Court in June 2013 after completing 27 years of regular practice at the Bar before the High Court and the Supreme Court.

The SC Collegium noted that "during his tenure of more than 10 years as a Judge of High Court, he has authored more than 1,056 reported judgments".

"He has acquired considerable experience in dispensing justice in the High Court...While making the recommendation, the Collegium has duly taken note of seniority of Judges of the High Court of Orissa," it added.

In a statement released on Thursday, the SC Collegium said that it has taken into consideration the fact that after the retirement of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, there would be no representation of the High Court of Orissa among the Chief Justices of the High Courts.

"The Collegium is of the considered view that Dr Justice B.R. Sarangi is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand," it added.

The vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court is going to arise very shortly consequent upon the retirement of Justice Mishra.

The Memorandum of Procedure relating to appointment of Chief Justice of a High Court provides that "a fair representation shall be given to various High Courts for selection of Chief Justices. For purposes of such selection, inter-se seniority of puisne Judges will be reckoned on the basis of their seniority in their own High Court. The consideration for appointment of Chief Justices shall be based on the criterion of seniority subject to merit and integrity".

