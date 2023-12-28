Mugham Centre: Iconic Institution That Preserves Azerbaijan's Musical Legacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fifteen years have passed since the establishment of the
International Mugham Centre, an iconic institution dedicated to
preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.
Since 2008, the centre has successfully demonstrated the art of
mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds
deep historical roots.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham.
The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music
festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of
Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most
popular projects.
The cultural institution also hosts master classes and
conferences and actively cooperates with international
partners.
The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham
Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding
the scope of international cultural ties.
For several years, the International Mugham Centre has
successfully cooperated with Hungary. For the first time, the sides
expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International
Mugham Centre and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a
memorandum on cultural cooperation.
The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties
between the countries and the promotion of Mugham art and
Azerbaijani music.
A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International
Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another
step in expanding international ties.
The Centre also takes important steps towards bolstering
cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco,
and other countries.
The 15th anniversary of the International Mugham Centre has been
celebrated with a spectacular gala night.
Addressing the ceremony, the Mugham Centre director, Honored
Artist Sahib Pashazade and writer-playwright Ilgar Fahmi informed
the guests about the activities of the centre.
It was brought to attention that the centre focuses on promoting
the Azerbaijani spiritual heritage.
A video congratulation from People's Artist Arif Babayev was
also shown as part of the event.
The gala concert featured captivating performances by talented
musicians, showcasing diverse music genres and styles.
The celebration continued with performances by People's Artists
Gulyaz Mammadova, Nazakat Teymurova, Zabit Nabizade, Elchin
Hashimov, Elnur Ahmadov, Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Artist Agil
Malikov and Kharibulbul Ensemble. During the concert, the audience
was enveloped in the soul-stirring rhythms of Azerbaijani
music.
The International Mugham Centre is determined to further expand
its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.
