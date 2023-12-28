Mugham Centre: Iconic Institution That Preserves Azerbaijan's Musical Legacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Fifteen years have passed since the establishment of the International Mugham Centre, an iconic institution dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.

Since 2008, the centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.







Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most popular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes and conferences and actively cooperates with international partners.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For several years, the International Mugham Centre has successfully cooperated with Hungary. For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International Mugham Centre and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of Mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

The Centre also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The 15th anniversary of the International Mugham Centre has been celebrated with a spectacular gala night.

Addressing the ceremony, the Mugham Centre director, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade and writer-playwright Ilgar Fahmi informed the guests about the activities of the centre.







It was brought to attention that the centre focuses on promoting the Azerbaijani spiritual heritage.

A video congratulation from People's Artist Arif Babayev was also shown as part of the event.

The gala concert featured captivating performances by talented musicians, showcasing diverse music genres and styles.

The celebration continued with performances by People's Artists Gulyaz Mammadova, Nazakat Teymurova, Zabit Nabizade, Elchin Hashimov, Elnur Ahmadov, Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Artist Agil Malikov and Kharibulbul Ensemble. During the concert, the audience was enveloped in the soul-stirring rhythms of Azerbaijani music.







The International Mugham Centre is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.