Baku Book Center Hosts Charity Event For Kids

Baku Book Centre has hosted a charity event on the occasion of
the New Year and the Solidary Day of World Azerbaijanis. The event
was organized by the Children and Youth Development Center No. 2
under the Baku City Education Department, Azernews reports.
Pupils of Boarding Achool No. 2 in the village of Mardakan and
Republican Special Boarding No. 3 for children with disabilities
were invited to the holiday.
Participants of the Children and Youth Development Centre
presented the guests with a program called New Year's Miracle.
Colourful scenes performed by little actors, dances of various
peoples living in Azerbaijan, as well as fairy-tale characters,
were very warmly received by the audience.
As part of the event, drawings and crafts made by participants
in creative circles operating at the Development Centre were
presented.
Gifts were distributed to the boarding school pupils on behalf
of the Baku Book Centre and the Children and Youth Development
Centre No. 2.
Baku Book Centre was officially opened to visitors on September
1, 2018. The main goal of the centre is to encourage people to read
books as a source of cultural and spiritual values and useful
knowledge.
Here, booklovers can also take part in presentations of books,
literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art
workers, thematic master classes, and much more.
The Centre also organises events with the participation of
international organisations and diplomatic missions.
By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center
has been awarded the diploma "for the great work in the development
of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in
2018."
