Baku Book Center Hosts Charity Event For Kids

Baku Book Centre has hosted a charity event on the occasion of the New Year and the Solidary Day of World Azerbaijanis. The event was organized by the Children and Youth Development Center No. 2 under the Baku City Education Department, Azernews reports.

Pupils of Boarding Achool No. 2 in the village of Mardakan and Republican Special Boarding No. 3 for children with disabilities were invited to the holiday.

Participants of the Children and Youth Development Centre presented the guests with a program called New Year's Miracle. Colourful scenes performed by little actors, dances of various peoples living in Azerbaijan, as well as fairy-tale characters, were very warmly received by the audience.

As part of the event, drawings and crafts made by participants in creative circles operating at the Development Centre were presented.

Gifts were distributed to the boarding school pupils on behalf of the Baku Book Centre and the Children and Youth Development Centre No. 2.

Baku Book Centre was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the centre is to encourage people to read books as a source of cultural and spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here, booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes, and much more.

The Centre also organises events with the participation of international organisations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "for the great work in the development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."