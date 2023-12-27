Industry Minister Sheds Light On Economic Ramifications Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali discussed on Tuesday with the board of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and representatives from various trade sectors the impacts of the Israeli aggression on the national economy, particularly the commercial and service sectors, alongside preparations for Ramadan.

The meeting, which was held in the chamber headquarters, emphasised the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors to bolster the Kingdom's stock of essential food and goods, highlighting the crucial role of the commercial sector in supplying the local market with all its needs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shamali underscored that the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Gaza extends beyond Jordan to impact the entire region. He also hailed Jordan's steadfast stance led by His Majesty King Abdullah, and praised the collective efforts from official, parliamentary, and private sectors in supporting the resilience of the people in Gaza.

The meeting also aimed to solicit input on the economic impact of the war on Gaza and coordinate necessary actions with the private sector.

Shamali also stressed that the Kingdom is not immune to external events, and the government is actively exploring all available options in the current situation.

He also addressed the government's monitoring

of the Bab Al Mandab crises on trade movement, emphasising its impact on shipping routes, increased shipping costs, and the availability of goods.

He also stressed the high level of responsibility borne by Jordan's commercial sector, particularly during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Concerning Ramadan preparations, Shamali underscored the government's collaboration with the private sector to ensure readiness for the holy month.

This includes facilitating possible measures to guarantee the availability of goods at reasonable prices and providing alternatives throughout the year.

Shamali clarified, regarding essential commodities, that the government imports wheat and barley, ensuring secure and sufficient strategic reserves. However, other staples like sugar, rice

and oils are imported by the private sector, with some importers expressing concerns about liquidity shortages.



He also highlighted the ministry's various programmes outlined in the economic modernisation vision for both the commercial and industrial sectors.