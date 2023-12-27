Threat Of Attack Drones Announced In Three Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned residents of three regions about the threat of enemy attack drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro regions - the threat of the use of attack drones!" the post reads.

An air alert was declared in these regions.

Soon after, the military clarified that the attack drones were moving in the direction of Dnipro.

Two Russian Kh-59s shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region

"Another group of attack UAVs was fired in the direction of Kryvyi Rih from the south," the Ukrainian Air Force added.

As reported, last night, Russian troops launched 46 kamikaze strike drones at Ukraine, and the Air Defense Forces destroyed 32 of them.