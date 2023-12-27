Plus Manufacturing, Inc. Achieves Green Seal® Certification For Soap Free Procyon® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., a leader in eco-friendly cleaning solutions, is proud to announce the Green Seal® Certification of its Soap Free Procyon® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser . This prestigious recognition reinforces the company's commitment to sustainable and high-quality cleaning products.

The Green Seal® Certification, specifically under "GS-37 Edition 7.8 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use," signifies adherence to stringent environmental and health standards. Customers can trust in the product's efficacy and its minimal impact on the environment and human health.

"Obtaining the Green Seal® Certification for our Soap Free Procyon® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser is more than just an achievement; it's a testament to our commitment towards clean and safe homes and a healthier environment,” said Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing.“This product not only offers exceptional cleaning performance but also plays a crucial role in reducing harmful chemical exposure in homes and minimizing environmental impact.”

“We believe in creating a future where clean living and environmental responsibility go hand in hand," he continued.

First awarded the Green Seal® Certification in 2008, the Soap Free Procyon® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser continues to exemplify Plus Manufacturing's dedication to environmental stewardship and innovation in the cleaning industry. The product's formulation is free from hazardous chemicals, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ensuring safety for both users and the environment.

Pearlstein expressed pride in achieving the certification, highlighting the growing importance of eco-conscious products in the market. "Our commitment extends beyond just meeting standards; we aim to exceed them, offering products that are safe, effective, and environmentally responsible," said Pearlstein.

For more information on Soap Free Procyon's® range of products or their Green Seal Certification, please visit .

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been a frontrunner in the production of environmentally safe cleaning products for four decades under the trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon. They are devoted to enhancing public health and the well-being of the planet through their sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability, and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Green Seal has certified thousands of products, services, and spaces from hundreds of leading companies and is specified by countless schools, government agencies, businesses, and institutions. Today, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets a high benchmark of health and environmental leadership.

