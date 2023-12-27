Bitcoin Network Difficulty Hits All-Time High

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Bitcoin (BTC) network difficulty grew by 21.4% in a year.

According to Blockchain , Bitcoin network difficulty has gone up to 72 (terahashes), reaching its highest point on record. At the same time, the hashrate set a new record at 544.6 EH/s (exahashes per second).

Evolution of Bitcoin network difficulty over time. Source: Blockchain

The Bitcoin Hashprice Index stands at $89.7 PH/s at the time of writing. Its December high was $136.1 PH/s – a 34% drop. This index indicates a miner's potential earnings based on a specific hashrate.

Based on data from BitInfoCharts on Dec. 17, the average commission on the Bitcoin network exceeded $37. This marked the highest value for the entire year of 2023 and the second-highest on record. The initial record was established in Apr. 2023 at $61.8. As of the current writing, the indicator has decreased to $12.9.

On Dec. 23, Jameson Lopp, co-founder of the Casa platform, shared on his X account that the average daily commission revenue for Bitcoin miners in 2023 reached $2 million. This represents a remarkable 400% increase compared to the previous year.

How does this impact the crypto market?

Bitcoin network difficulty is a measure of how challenging it is to mine a BTC block and get rewarded for it. It determines how much equipment and how much power should be used in the process. A higher difficulty indicates a greater computational effort required to mine blocks, enhancing the network's security against potential attacks.

As the hashrate increases, involving more miners in coin mining , the time needed to find blocks decreases, leading to an increase in difficulty. Conversely, with a lower hashrate and fewer miners, more time is required for mining, resulting in a decrease in difficulty.

Bitcoin's popularity directly influences miner interest. As BTC gains popularity, more miners contribute their computing power to the network, elevating its hashrate and subsequently increasing the complexity of the mining process.