Water Heater Repair Experts Lake Norman Plumber On Call Release List Of Water Heater Maintenance Tips

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lake Norman Plumber on Call Offers Water Heater Repair and Many Other Plumbing Services to the Greater Mooresville and Lake Norman Areas

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Owner of Lake Norman Plumber on Call in Mooresville, North Carolina, Matthew McCafferty is proud of his company's well-deserved reputation as

water heater repair experts.

To help homeowners throughout the Mooresville and Lake Norman regions keep their water heaters in good shape, and also know when repairs are necessary, McCafferty just released a guide filled with helpful tips.

To read the new guide, which is titled "Water Heater Maintenance Tips Recommended by Lake Norman Plumber on Call" in its entirety, please check out

.

As the guide noted,, a water heater is a crucial and hardworking, appliance in every home. It is responsible for heating the water used for bathing, cleaning dishes and a number of other household tasks that call for hot water.

To keep water heaters working well, regular maintenance is very important.

"Regular maintenance not only ensures that it will continue to operate efficiently but also helps in detecting any potential issues early on, which can prevent costly repairs down the line," the new guide noted, adding that proper maintenance can extend the lifespan of a water heater, ultimately saving on replacement costs.

Regular maintenance and repair tasks include:



Flushing the tank to remove sediment buildup

Checking for leaks in the tank and connections

Inspecting the pressure relief valve for proper function Testing the heating element or burner for consistent heat output

Despite regular maintenance, there will be times when a water heater needs repair. Signs that homeowners should schedule an appointment with the water heater repair experts from Lake Norman Plumber on Call include:



Hot water running out very quickly when showering

Discolored water

Strange noises coming from the water heater Pools of water around the water heater

"Lake Norman Plumber on Call will inspect and repair any issues found with water heaters," the guide said.

"One of our professional plumbers will be able to identify the root cause of the problem and ensure that your water heater is functioning properly to provide a consistent and sufficient hot water supply in your home."

About Lake Norman Plumber on Call:

Lake Norman Plumber on Call is a licensed plumber in the Mooresville, NC area, with decades of experience as a plumbing contractor. They specialize in plumbing repairs, including 24/7 Emergency Plumbing Services, as well as installation of new plumbing fixtures and appliances. From hot water heaters to leaky pipes, they can handle all of their customers' plumbing needs. For more information, please visit

.

Lake Norman Plumber on Call

1249 River Hwy Unit A

Mooresville, NC 28117

704-657-7711



SOURCE Lake Norman Plumber On Call Inc.