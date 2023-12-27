Editor-In-Chief Responds To False Information Regarding The Peninsula

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula newspaper, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, responded to false and misleading information circulated in some WhatsApp groups today about The Peninsula newspaper, saying The Peninsula was going to cease printing and continue digitally.

The Editor-in-Chief spoke to The Peninsula readers through his X (formerly Twitter) account, saying:

"I assure our readers that what is being circulated in this regard is misleading and incorrect information and that The Peninsula newspaper will continue to provide its services, both print and online, to all its readers."