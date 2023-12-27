Indian Academia, Industries Get Access To ISRO Built Structural Analysis Software

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 27 (KNN) The FEAST software developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) of the Indian space agency ISRO has been made available for Indian academia and industries.



The analysis software is used to perform Finite Element Analysis (FEA) of various types of structures including rockets, aircraft, satellites, buildings, etc.

FEA is a computerised method for predicting how a component or a structure reacts to real-world forces- like various types of structural loads, thermal conditions and other physical effects that a structure experiences while in operation.

During the design and development phase of a product, FEA is carried out to evaluate how well and safely the structure/component can withstand the various loads, and perform its intended function without any failure.

So far, users have mostly depended on expensive software versions from foreign firms for this function. With their latest offering-an FEA software known as FEAST (Finite Element Analysis of Structures)- Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) hopes to take this indigenous and customisable FEA software to the Indian user base.

“The FEAST software tool is the result of decades-long efforts by generations of scientists and engineers at ISRO's lead centre VSCC, Thiruvananthapuram. We started building this tool for our own internal use and developed considerable expertise in this field. That's when we decided to ensure that our software be shared with the larger FEA user base within India,” Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, VSSC, ISRO, told WION.

He said that FEAST has been made available for Indian academia at a fraction of the price of similar foreign offerings.

A free trial of the FEAST software is also available at the ISRO/VSSC website:

Operable in both Windows and Linux operating systems, the software is capable of running on systems with minimal hardware configurations. FEAST is available in three versions, based on the sophisticating levels and requirements of a broad category of users - academic (for students and educational institutions), premium (for small and medium scale industries) and professional (for general large scale applications).

(KNN Bureau)