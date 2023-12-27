Nfprompt, An AI-Based UGC Platform, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list NFP and NFPx4 ETF products. For all CoinW users, the NFP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on December 27th, 2023 14:00 (UTC), in the AI Zone. To celebrate the listing of NFP, CoinW is launching a NFP bounty program with a 5,000 USDT prize pool.







Unlocking Creative Potential in the AI Era: Introducing NFPrompt

Enter NFPrompt, a Web3-powered tool designed to empower everyday users to become content creators and establish new channels for monetization through AI. NFPrompt bridges the gap between users and the potential for AI-driven income, allowing individuals to tap into their creative reservoirs and transform their ideas into monetizable assets.

At its core, NFPrompt leverages the advantages of blockchain technology within the contemporary art industry. As artistic methods progress from traditional craftsmanship to digital art and now to AI-generated content, NFPrompt emerges as a trailblazer, offering ordinary users the ability to fully express their imaginations through user-friendly AI tools while ensuring verifiable ownership of their AI-generated art.

The mission of NFPrompt is clear: to empower each user to actualize and express their creative visions. This is achieved by aligning economic token incentives and creating an open marketplace for AI-generated creations. NFPrompt positions Non-fungible Prompts at the forefront of open innovation for NFTs, providing essential AI tooling, interfaces, and discovery mechanisms for truly exceptional artists.

As innovators in the evolving landscape of AI and blockchain, NFPrompt envisions a future where creative expression is democratized, and the economic potential of AI is unlocked for every individual. Welcome to NFPrompt-the gateway to unleashing your imagination and turning it into a valuable, monetizable asset in the era of AI creativity.

Token Allocation

– Total Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 NFP

– Launchpool Token Rewards: 110,000,000 NFP (11% of total token supply)

– Initial Circulating Supply: 250,000,000 NFP (25% of total token supply)

– Allocation: Team (15%), Treasury Fund (27%), Growth Fund (27%), Other (20%)

To celebrate the listing of NFP, we are giving away 5,000 USDT rewards through registration, trading and retweeting. Claim your share of the rewards here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges.

About NFPrompt

NFPrompt is an AI-based platform for artistic creation and NFT trading, allowing users to generate unique NFT artworks using their imagination and sell or collect them on the platform. NFPrompt is the first Web3 AI Prompt UGC creation platform, leveraging the combination of AI technology and blockchain technology to provide users with an innovative and enjoyable experience. For more information on NFPrompt, please visit the official website .