WHEN, A Meme Token On Analysoor (Zero), To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list WHEN,a meme token on the Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor. Starting from December 26, 2023, at 10:00 (UTC), CoinW users will have the exclusive opportunity to engage in trading the WHEN/USDT pair in the Innovation Zone.







WHEN: A New Era in the Solana Ecosystem

The WHEN token, operating under the Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor, is set to revolutionize the Solana network. With a groundbreaking total supply of 4.2 billion tokens, WHEN is introduced at a minting cost of just 0.05 SOL and 1 ZERO. This initiative promises to open new avenues in cryptocurrency investments.





Token Allocation and Unique Features

The WHEN token allocation is meticulously planned to ensure a balanced and strategic distribution. 48% of the tokens are dedicated to public minting, while another 48% are allocated to an Automated Market Maker (AMM) pool. A special 3% of the supply is reserved for distribution among ONE token holders within three days post-minting. Additionally, 1% of the tokens will be strategically dispersed over a year to four distinguished ambassadors in the community.

The minting event, aiming for 7000 valid blocks, will span at least one hour, marking a significant milestone in the Solana ecosystem.





About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW , you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Account , Btok , and Telegram Group .





About Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor (WHEN)

The WHEN token is a vital component of the Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor, designed to enhance user interaction within the Analysoor (ZERO) protocol. Its unique positioning in the Solana ecosystem, combined with strategic tokenomics, positions WHEN as a token of significant potential and utility.





For more information on WHEN, please visit the official X .