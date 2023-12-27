Wheelchair Market Size Worth USD 9.40 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wheelchair market size was USD 4.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing popularity of Paralympic games, a rise in neurological disorders, and ongoing technological advancements in wheelchair design. Wheelchairs play a crucial role in assisting individuals facing challenges in walking due to various conditions such as spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, and other mobility-related disorders.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 75 million people globally, constituting 1% of the population, require wheelchairs, with approximately 65 million wheelchair users, the majority residing in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC). A significant trend in the market is the evolution of technological advancements in wheelchair designs, such as battery-operated electric wheelchairs, offering enhanced mobility and comfort. For instance, Invacare Corporation launched the AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair, incorporating innovative technology for both indoor and outdoor use. Challenges like the high cost of wheelchairs, technical glitches, and limited accessibility to assistive medical equipment pose obstacles to market growth. The cost of electric wheelchairs can range from USD 1,000 to USD 15,000, influenced by factors such as brand, quality, size, features, and specifications. This cost variation often limits accessibility for many potential users.

The electric wheelchair segment dominated the global market in 2022, holding the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the increasing demand for comfort and mobility solutions, especially in developed countries like the U.S. Pride Mobility's Jazzy EVO 613 and Jazzy EVO 613Li models, launched in August 2021, exemplify this trend with features like mid-wheel drive, a 300-pound weight capacity, and Active Trac Suspension.

On the other hand, the manual wheelchair segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth, driven by its lower cost, lighter weight, and independence from charging. Innovations in manual wheelchair designs, like the Quickie Nitrum introduced by Independence Mobility in November 2020, emphasize lightweight and customizable options.

The adults segment is anticipated to command a significantly large revenue share in the global wheelchair market, owing to the increasing elderly population. Conditions like arthritis-related pain or stiffness drive the demand for wheelchairs among elderly adults. Sunrise Medical's QUICKIE ACCESS, released in July 2022, addresses sitting issues for elderly individuals, providing tilt and reclining capabilities. Conversely, the pediatric segment is expected to experience steady revenue growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of childhood disorders like cerebral palsy. In September 2022, Karma Medical introduced the Flexx Adapt, a highly customizable pediatric wheelchair catering to the specific needs of children.

Rehabilitation centers are projected to account for the largest revenue share in the global wheelchair market during the forecast period. The increasing need for mobility equipment, including wheelchairs, in rehabilitation programs for post-surgery or injury recovery contributes to this trend. Quantum Rehab's sponsorship agreement with the Team Gleason Foundation in September 2022 is an example, emphasizing the importance of power seat elevation systems for individuals with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Hospitals are expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate due to the growing number of patients seeking healthcare facilities, particularly individuals with Spinal Cord Injury (SCI). Hospitals are innovating wheelchair solutions, such as user-friendly digital wheelchair-sharing stations, as seen in the collaboration between Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Wheelshare in September 2021.

North America secured the largest revenue share in the global wheelchair market in 2022, driven by an increasing aging population and a high adoption rate of modern mobility aids. The Asia Pacific market is poised to experience the fastest revenue growth, propelled by government initiatives providing high-quality mobility devices and improved healthcare facilities. In India, startups like MOBIS and NeoMotion are collaborating to fund personalized motorized wheelchairs for people with disabilities.

Europe is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share due to an increasing population and conditions like spinal cord injuries necessitating mobility assistance. The region benefits from rising consumer awareness and supportive governmental regulations, as showcased by Wheelfreedom's introduction of Ki Mobility's Rogue 2 wheelchair in January 2023. The global wheelchair market presents promising opportunities driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and a growing aging population. Challenges such as cost and accessibility need addressing to ensure inclusive mobility solutions for all individuals.

