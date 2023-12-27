Survey: 94 Percent Of Ukrainians Trust Their Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Among state and public institutions, Ukrainians most often express trust in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This is evidenced by a recent study co-run by the Razumkov Center and Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, whose results were presented at Ukrinform on Thursday.
The report says 94% of respondents trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainians also tend to trust other security and defense bodies: volunteer units (89%), the State Emergency Service (83%), the National Guard (82%), the Ministry of Defense (73%), the State Border Guard Service (72%), the Security Service (71%), and National Police (58%).
A total of 68% of respondents trust the Ukrainian president.
The level of trust in NGOs, including volunteer organizations, also remains high, at 63% and 86%, respectively. Some 63% of respondents trust the church, 53% - their local leaders (mayors), and 51% - the National Bank of Ukraine. Read also:
Corruption, scale of destruction biggest risks to future recovery - poll
Some 48% and 43%, respectively, express trust rather than distrust in Ukrainian mass media (47% vs 41%), in local councils (43% vs 41%), and the ombudsman (43% vs 31%).
The majority of respondents have no trust in political parties (76%), 73% express distrust in government officials in general, 72% - in courts and judiciary in general, 66% - in the Verkhovna Rada, 63% - in the Government, 62% - in the Prosecutor's Office, 58% - in commercial banks, 52% - in the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office, 51% - in the National Agency for Corruption Prevention, and 51% - in the National Anti-corruption Bureau.
The study also included questions of trust in certain politicians, officials, and public figures. The highest level of trust is reported for President Volodymyr Zelensky (71%), Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration chief Vitaliy Kim (65%), Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (56%), volunteer Serhiy Prytula (55%), and the adviser to the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak (52%) have the highest level of trust among respondents. Read also:
More than 80% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after war
People express trust rather than distrust toward NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov (44% vs 30%), SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk (41% vs 21%), Defenes Minister Rustem Umerov (35% vs 22%), and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko (31% vs 21%).
Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk saw the shares split almost equally (40% vs 39%), and MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Voice)- 19% and 21%, respectively.
The majority of respondents do not trust Homeland party leader Yulia Tymoshenko (85%), ex-adviser to the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovich (82%), head of the Platform for Life Yuriy Boyko (81%), ex-President Petro Poroshenko (74%), MP Mariana Bezuhla (Servant of the People) (58.5%), Servant of the People faction chief MP David Arakhamia (57%), and Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak (54%).
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko saw distrust being expressed more often than trust (45% do not trust him while 40% do), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (42% vs 38%), Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk (41% vs 28% ) Deputy Chief of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov (34% and 10%), Parliament's Finance Committee chair Danylo Hetmantsev (33% vs 20%), Vice Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna (23% vs 17%), and Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma (21% vs 10%).
The research was run by the Razumkov Center sociological service jointly with the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation on December 8-15. A total of 2019 respondents over the age of 18 have been surveyed. The sampling error is within 2.3%.
MENAFN27122023000193011044ID1107661906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.