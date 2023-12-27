News agency releases parody challenging ‘Russiagate’ consparicy theories regrading Biden

(MENAFN) As part of its holiday tradition, RT, the international television network, has released a parody video that humorously challenges the 'Russiagate' conspiracy theories surrounding United States President Joe Biden. The two-minute video, titled "Project Grandpa on a Leash," playfully suggests that Biden is a secret Kremlin asset being teleoperated by lost Soviet technology from Siberia. RT's Editor-in-Chief, Margarita Simonyan, takes center stage in the satirical production, offering a lighthearted twist on the narratives that have circulated in Western media.



The video unfolds with a song-and-dance number, a familiar and festive backdrop recognized by many in Russia. Simonyan, playing the role of the head of "Project Grandpa on a Leash," embraces the absurdity of the 'Russiagate' premise, turning it up a notch with a tongue-in-cheek pledge to "keep interfering" in American politics.



This holiday satire is not the first time RT has used humor to counter Western narratives about Russian involvement. The network has a history of creating comedic content, including a 2015 viral video that humorously suggested Simonyan takes orders from a bear and keeps American journalists in a dungeon. Through such creative productions, RT continues to playfully challenge the often unverified and unproven allegations of Russian "meddling" in Western affairs.



