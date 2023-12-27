Seoul Imposes More Sanctions On N. Korea For Arms Trade

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- South Korea imposed independent sanctions Wednesday on eight North Korean individuals, including the chief of the North's spy agency, for their involvement in arms trade and cyberactivities banned under international sanctions, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The latest imposition of sanctions came in response to the North's test-firing of a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on December 18 in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the Foreign Ministry said.

"All of the entities to which the eight people belong have already been sanctioned by the UN Security Council and the South Korean government," the ministry added.

"We have made it clear that North Korea's provocations will come with a price. We will continue to work closely with the international community, including the US and Japan, to help North Korea realize this, stop provocations and reengage in the denuclearization talks," it added.

Under the curbs, anyone seeking to have financial deals with those on the sanctions list is required to get approval from the chief of the Bank of Korea or the country's financial authorities. Wednesday's announcement raises the total numbers of sanctioned North Korean individuals and institutions to 83 and 53, respectively. (end)

