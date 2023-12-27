Japanese Spacecraft Enters Orbit Of Moon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Japanese lunar lander SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating
Moon) has been successfully launched into the Moon's orbit and will
now prepare for the upcoming landing on the Earth's natural
satellite, Azernews reports, citing the Japan
Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).
"The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is pleased to
announce that the Lunar Exploration lander (SLIM) has been
successfully launched into lunar orbit," the statement said.
Landing on the surface of the Earth's natural satellite is
planned for mid-January next year.
The first Japanese lunar lander SLIM was launched on September 7
using the H-IIA launch vehicle from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
(MHI) along with the XRISM X-ray telescope (X-ray Imaging and
Spectroscopy Mission), designed to explore space using X-ray
imaging and spectroscopy.
