               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japanese Spacecraft Enters Orbit Of Moon


12/27/2023 12:17:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Japanese lunar lander SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) has been successfully launched into the Moon's orbit and will now prepare for the upcoming landing on the Earth's natural satellite, Azernews reports, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

"The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is pleased to announce that the Lunar Exploration lander (SLIM) has been successfully launched into lunar orbit," the statement said.

Landing on the surface of the Earth's natural satellite is planned for mid-January next year.

The first Japanese lunar lander SLIM was launched on September 7 using the H-IIA launch vehicle from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) along with the XRISM X-ray telescope (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission), designed to explore space using X-ray imaging and spectroscopy.

MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107660145

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search