Arab Parliament Hails Jordan's Efforts In Defending Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Abdulrahim Maayah and Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi discussed on

Monday efforts to defend the Palestinian cause and halt the genocide perpetrated by Israel against the people of Gaza.

During the meeting held in Cairo, Maayah affirmed Jordan's unwavering commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to channel all possible efforts toward defending just causes, particularly the Palestinian issue, and putting an end to the“brutal” Israeli war on Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also stressed that the Kingdom's positions are resolute and unwavering, with a firm commitment to its role in supporting Palestinians and safeguarding the Islamic and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem.

He also commended the significant contributions made by the Arab Parliament in serving the interests of the Arab nations on various regional and international levels, especially the significant efforts made by the speaker of the parliament in serving the Palestinian cause.



Maayah also expressed optimism for significant decisions to be made during the upcoming Arab Parliament session themed "Support for Palestine and Gaza".

Al Asoomi underscored the pivotal and impactful role played by the Kingdom, under King Abdullah's leadership, in bolstering joint Arab efforts, ensuring regional security, and advocating for the Palestinian cause.

He also commended Jordan's stance towards the Palestinian cause. He also highlighted Jordan's unwavering support for Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights and establishing their independent, sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.



Al Asoomi also stressed the urgency of reaching a definitive decision to cease the war on Gaza and put an end to the 80-day-long conflict.



He also highlighted the Arab Parliament's eagerness to strengthen collaboration with the Jordanian Lower House across all domains.

