Bravery And Ideals Of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzadas Give Strength To Millions: Raj CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bravery and ideals of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzadas give strength to millions

Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reached Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara located at Raja Park on Tuesday on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. Sharma paid obeisance at the Gurdwara and prayed for peace and harmony in the country and the state.

Sharma said that today is the day to remember the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's younger Sahibzadas, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.

“The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Sahibzadas give strength to millions of people. He never bowed his head before injustice. To remind of the bravery of the Veer Sahibzadas, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last year to celebrate 26th December as Veer Bal Diwas across the country,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib contains the good things of all religions and the Sikh community is dedicated to the welfare of all living beings. Sikhism promotes the principles of morality, harmony and unity and talks about equality. He said that today we need to not just read the knowledge in the words of Sri Guru Granth Sahib but to implement it in our lives.

Sharma said that our government will always protect the rights of the Sikh community.“As promised in the resolution letter, our government will work for the conservation and development of the historical Sikh religious places of the state.”

--IANS

arc/bg