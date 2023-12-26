Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks Into 2024 By Expanding Hell House Whiskey Into Tennessee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lynyrd Skynyrd to host NYE Party and the Tennessee Debut of their Hell House Whiskey

Tenn., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern rock icons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, are gearing up to kick off the New Year with a bang as they bring their acclaimed Hell House Whiskey to the heart of Tennessee. Building on the triumph of their Jacksonville launch, the legendary band is set to deliver a high-voltage performance on CBS' 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash,' accompanied by exclusive bottle signings at Nashville Palace and Total Wine.

The festivities are set to commence on December 29, 2023, at Nashville Palace, an iconic venue that has hosted legendary performances throughout its storied history. Starting out as The Home to Stars of The Grand Ole Opry, the Nashville Palace stands as a true legendary Honky Tonk, welcoming both established icons and aspiring artists, embodying the spirit of Nashville's timeless musical heritage.

Fans will have the chance to join the band in celebrating the Tennessee launch, with the pre-party featuring a meet and greet, exclusive giveaways, and the special opportunity for fans to have their Hell House Whiskey bottles personally signed by Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke. For those unable to attend the pre-party, the excitement continues as fans can head to Total Wine the next day to have their Hell House Whiskey bottles signed by Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke.

"We're excited to bring Hell House Whiskey to Tennessee and celebrate with our loyal fans right in the heart of Nashville, a city steeped in the vibrant tapestry of music history. Sharing the essence of Hell House with a community that truly embraces the spirit of music is a special honor for us," says Johnny Van Zant, the lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

In a groundbreaking collaboration with Bespoken, a trailblazing craft whiskey maker celebrated for its remarkable achievements and an impressive collection of over 160 medals in just three years, Lynyrd Skynyrd introduced Hell House in July 2023. This American whiskey pays homage to the iconic cabin where the band crafted numerous legendary songs. Hell House encapsulates the same dedication and bold character that Lynyrd Skynyrd brought to the world of rock and roll. Featuring a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malt, this exceptional whiskey boasts enticing notes of honeydew, sorbet, butterscotch, and allspice. With a robust 45% ABV, Hell House stands as a testament to the hardworking soul in each of us.

"We're thrilled to extend the triumph of Hell House Whiskey from our successful Jacksonville launch to the core of Tennessee. Hell House embodies the band's unwavering dedication, and commemorating this achievement in Nashville-an iconic city steeped in musical history-is a true privilege. We're enthusiastic about sharing this exceptional spirit with the lively Tennessee community as we kick off 2024,"

expressed Peter Iglesias, CEO of Bespoken.

Schedule of Events:

December 29, 2023

4PM – 7PM EST

Pre-Party / Meet and Greet / Bottle Signing

Nashville Palace

2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37214

On-site bottle purchase required. Must be over 21 years of age to attend.

December 30, 2023

6:30PM – 8:30PM EST

Meet and Greet / Bottle Signing

Total Wine

330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN

On-site bottle purchase required.

About Lynyrd Skynyrd

As Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band's critically acclaimed debut

album 'Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd,' in 2023, they resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973. Few

ensembles have had the deep impact in creating a lifestyle as Skynyrd has. The band travels

forward with a primary mission of celebrating a legacy that honors all whom have had a

resonating contribution to the lives of hundreds of millions of fans globally. Former original members Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Billy Powell, Bob

Burns, Leon Wilkeson and Ed King alongside others will forever remain significant

contributors to this indelible repertoire and the band's colorful history. Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd rocks on with a current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Damon Johnson, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

The rock and roll powerhouse continually tours, and with a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold,

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeal to all generations.

About Bespoken Spirits

Bespoken Spirits is a groundbreaking modern spirits company revolutionizing the industry with its sustainable maturation process, backed by $2.6 million in seed funding from market leaders such as billionaire T.J. Rodgers and MLB legend Derek Jeter. Bespoken uses the same all-natural elements of wood, toast, and char that traditional distillers use, but thanks to a combination of inserting toasted micro staves and a proprietary process they have that tailors natural flavors from billions of possible combinations, they're able to produce premium quality products mindfully while using less wood, water, time and energy required by traditional barrel aging. They have tested over 5,000 unique whiskey variations and have created a range of whiskey that has won over 150 medals in the past 3 years including ASCOT awards, American Distilling Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, World Whiskies, New York World Wine & Spirits, and more.

For more information, follow Hell House Whiskey on Instagram (@hellhousewhiskey) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (@skynyrd). No memorabilia allowed at signings.

U.S. Media Contact: James Monahan, (917) 826-9449, [email protected] .



