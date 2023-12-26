Two French Embassy Employees In Baku Declared Personae Non Grata

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Bouillon was summoned to
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on December 26, 2023, Azernews reports.
It is noted that the two French embassy officials were seriously
protested for their activities, which were not in accordance with
their diplomatic status and contrary to the 1961 Vienna Convention
on Diplomatic Relations.
The French Ambassador was informed that these staff members had
been declared "personae non grata" (undesirable persons) by the
Government of Azerbaijan.
These persons were demanded to leave the territory of Azerbaijan
within 48 hours, and the Ambassador of France was handed a
corresponding protest note from the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107657683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.