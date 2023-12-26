Peru Enhances Navy With Submarine Overhaul

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SIMA Callao is finalizing the overhaul of the BAP Chipana submarine by early January and will soon begin dockside and sea trials to ensure its functionality.



These tests, expected to last three months, are crucial before the submarine rejoins the Peruvian Navy.



The project aims to extend the life of four submarines by up to 20 years. Currently, the BAP Antofagasta is under similar refurbishment.



The Defense Ministry had planned to deliver the BAP Chipana by late 2022, but this will now occur in the coming weeks.



Moreover, SIMA Peru is enhancing its capabilities with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH's help.



This includes sophisticated skills like submarine hull cutting. The goal is to advance to partial local construction of new submarines.







This approach will focus on assembly and outfitting, leading to significant cost savings for Peru.



Each step is interconnected, marking progress in Peru's naval capabilitie and economic efficiency.

Background

Peru's naval updates reflect a broader trend in South America of modernizing military assets.



Neighboring countries like Brazil and Chile are also investing in their naval fleets.



Globally, nations are increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of a strong navy for national security and regional stability.



Historically, Peru has maintained a significant naval presence in the Pacific. Its current efforts to modernize align with a long-standing tradition of maritime focus.



Geopolitically, a modernized navy enhances Peru's position in South American waters and international discussions.



Partnerships like the one with ThyssenKrupp signify a shift towards collaboration in defense technology.



Such alliances are vital for smaller countries to access advanced capabilities.



By benchmarking against global standards, Peru sets a precedent for regional naval modernization.



In summary, these upgrades are not just about improving a fleet; they symbolize Peru's commitment to maintaining a prominent and updated role in regional maritime affairs.

MENAFN26122023007421016031ID1107657585