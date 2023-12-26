Three UP Men Arrested For Robbing Passengers In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 26 (IANS) Three men have been arrested for allegedly posing as cab drivers and robbing passengers, officials said here on Tuesday.

Police said that the arrested suspects -- Sahil Khan alias Sallu, Muhammad Shahid alias Channa, and Wasim Ali -- are all residents of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said the suspects were caught from Samalkha in Delhi on Monday after receiving intelligence inputs.

During interrogation, the suspects said two of them were cab drivers while one of them was a waiter working in a hotel.

The suspects usually targeted passengers late at night. One of them allegedly posed as the driver and the others as passengers. Once the targets boarded the cab, they drove to an isolated place, demanded cash, and robbed them.

"On Monday, they first consumed alcohol and partied. They committed the crime to meet the expenses of the party. The car used by them in the crime was brought by the accused, Mohammad Shahid after borrowing it from his friend," Dahiya said.

The police have recovered a mobile phone, cash and the car used in the crime from them.

