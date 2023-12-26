Prince Holding Group Celebrates As Platinum Sponsor And Award Recipient At MBCC's 30Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 December 2023 - Prince Holding Group , led by its Chairman Chen Zhi with a focus on real estate, financial services, and consumer services, is honored to announce its role as the platinum sponsor for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Malaysia Business Chamber of Cambodia (MBCC).





Michael Chiam, Chief Financial Officer of Prince Holding Group (second from right), proudly accepted the MBCC ESG Icon Award. The accolade was awarded to Prince Group in recognition of the Group's significant contributions to Cambodia's sustainable development.

This significant event also marks the participation of numerous other esteemed corporations, celebrating three decades of MBCC's dedicated service to the Malaysian business community in Cambodia.



The event was graced by the presence of H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, and Sport (MoEYS), representing the Royal Government of Cambodia, and H.E. Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim, the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Kingdom of Cambodia.



During the event, the Group was also honored with the MBCC ESG Icon award in recognition of its efforts towards Cambodia's sustainable development by DPM Dr. Hang Chuon Naron.



"Prince Group is honored to be recognized with the MBCC ESG Icon, especially in light of our flagship CSR program, the Chen Zhi Scholarship, which was launched in 2021 in collaboration with DPM Dr. Hang Chuon Naron in his role as Minister of Education, Youth and Sport," said Michael Chiam, Chief Financial Officer of Prince Holding Group . "With over 50 Malaysian employees, including myself, we are proud of our Malaysian workforce representation and our long-standing partnership with MBCC."



MBCC, one of the oldest business associations in Cambodia, serves as the voice and representative of the Malaysian business community, ensuring their growth and success in the Kingdom's dynamic economy.



Under Chairman Chen Zhi's leadership, Prince Foundation , the Group's philanthropic arm, announced 400 scholarship recipients for the Chen Zhi Scholarship . This progressive initiative, launched in collaboration with MoEYS, aims to reduce barriers for bright Cambodian students in limited financial circumstances, enabling them to pursue tertiary education at top Cambodian universities. The Chen Zhi Scholarship offers full fees and stipends, empowering students to build a better future for Cambodia.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Prince Holding Group Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, BR Capital Management, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.







