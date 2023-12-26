New Year's Eve In Bengaluru: Traffic Police Issues MUST-READ Advisory

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To safeguard the public, vehicular traffic on key roads will be restricted during the night of December 31, 2023, to the early hours of January 1, 2024. The following roads will witness prohibitions:

1. Entry Restrictions (8:00 PM to 1:00 AM):

- MG Road: Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction near Mayo Hall.

- Brigade Road: Kaveri Emporium Junction to Opera Junction.

- Church Street: Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

- Museum Road: MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.

- Rest House Road: Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction.

- Residency Cross Road: Residency Road Junction to MG Road Junction (Shankar Nag Cinema).

2. Parking Restrictions (4:00 PM to 3:00 AM):

- MG Road:

Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle.

- Brigade Road:

Arts Cost Junction to Opera Junction.

- Church Street:

Brigade Road Junction to St. Marks Road Junction.

- Rest House Road:

Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

- Museum Road:

MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.



Vehicle owners must vacate MG Road, Brigade Road, Rest House Road, Church Street, Residency Road & St. Marks Roads by 4:00 PM on December 31, 2023. Failure to comply will result in penalties.

Traffic Diversions and Alternate Routes

On December 31, 2023, after 8:00 PM:

- For MG Road and Halasur, drivers should take a left turn at Anil Kumble Circle, proceed via Central Street-BRV Junction-Cubbon Road, and rejoin MG Road near Webb Junction.

- Vehicles heading towards Cantonment from Halasur are advised to take a right turn at Trinity Circle, travel along Halasur road, Dickenson road, and join Cubbon road.

- Parking is permitted on Kamaraj Road, from Cubbon Road Junction to Commercial Street Junction.

- public is permitted to park their vehicles, on the first floor of the Shivajinagar BMTC shopping complex.

Safety Measures and Appeals

Pedestrians are allowed to walk only on Brigade Road from MG Road Junction towards Opera Junction. Walking in the opposite direction is prohibited.

Those intending to reach MG Road should use the route via Residency Road- Residency Road Cross (Shankarnag Cinema).

Flyover Restrictions (11:00 PM to 6:00 AM):



From 11:00 PM on December 31, 2023, to 6:00 AM on January 1, 2024, all city flyovers (except the one leading to the Bengaluru International Airport) will be closed to all types of traffic to prevent accidents.

Special appeal is made to those celebrating with alcohol

- Designate a sober driver to ensure everyone gets home safely, fostering a new year that is accident-free and people-friendly.

- Authorities will conduct operations against drunk driving throughout the night, with blockades set up at various locations to ensure a safe celebration.

- Strict measures will be taken against motorcyclists engaging in high-speed or reckless driving, including wheeling and drag races.

- The public is urged to report such incidents to the police helpline number: 112.