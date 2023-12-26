Etihad Energy Services And SAGA International Collaborate To Advance Sustainable Initiatives In Dubai

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 25, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Dubai, UAE: Etihad Energy Services is pleased to announce a collaboration with SAGA International, signing a joint initiative committed to promoting eco-friendly practices in Dubai and making progress in fostering a culture of environmental responsibility within the community. This partnership highlights the mutual dedication of Etihad Energy Services and SAGA International to promoting sustainable practices, signed during WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2023, marking a significant step towards creating a positive environmental impact in the region.

Dr. Waleed Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Energy Services, expressed , “As we approach COP28, sustainability remains at the forefront of our agenda. Our collaboration with SAGA International underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability and aligns with Dubai's environmental objectives. This partnership serves as a demonstration of our dedication to driving a positive environmental influence, actively contributing to the realization of a more sustainable future for Dubai.”

The joint effort will focus on the Sulafa Tower project, which includes a single facility with 703 unit owners with the scope of work focused on implementing a managed energy service, specifically involving the deployment of a meter data management system and the retrofitting of the building. The anticipated impact includes substantial energy savings of 2.297 GWh (AED 1,010,889). The project also includes the installation of 811 BTU meters, 154 energy meters, and 39 water meters.

Samer Ganni, Managing Director of SAGA International, said , “We are thrilled about our collaboration with Etihad Energy Services. This initiative seamlessly aligns with our commitment to integrating green practices into our daily operations, enhancing efficiency, and reducing our environmental footprint. Through this partnership, we aim to reinforce our efforts towards creating impactful solutions that benefit both the environment and society at large, proactively aiding in the achievement of a more sustainable future for all.”

This collaboration highlights the dedication demonstrated by both Etihad Energy Services and SAGA International, serving as a role model for the advancement of sustainable practices. It marks a significant progression towards fulfilling extensive environmental objectives in Dubai, emphasizing the influential contribution of diverse sectors in driving initiatives for a greener future.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact Patryce Paderes, Acting Asst. Manager - Social Media & PR at ...

About Etihad Energy Services:

Etihad Energy Services is a pioneering venture established in 2013 as part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The primary objective of Etihad Energy Services is Dubai's built environment as a leading model of energy efficiency. Our mission is to drive the energy performance contracting market in Dubai, focusing on the development of over 30,000 buildings for energy efficiency projects. Our strategic goal is to catalyze the growth of a sustainable performance contracting market for energy service companies, achieved through the execution of building retrofits, heightened district cooling penetration, empowerment of local ESCOs for the private sector, and facilitation of accessible project finance. To explore our achievements and environmental impact, please visit here .

About SAGA International: SAGA International is a leading service provider in the Middle East, delivering a comprehensive range of services and products to both domestic and international sectors. Their approach is defined by a dedication to meticulous product and market selection, combined with thoughtful strategic planning. At SAGA International, the primary goal is to exceed client expectations, promoting positive change and sustained growth. To explore achievements and environmental impact, please visit here .

Marketing Partner: D1 Percent Limited (The One Percent)