Pakistan Air Force Showcases New Fleet Of Turkish Drones

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Marking the birth anniversary of the South Asian nation's
founder, the Pakistan Air Force showcased on the weekend the
upgradation of the aerial branch with Turkish weaponry including
drones, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Pakistan Airforce on path to modernization, a two-and-a half
minute documentary, Sunday night showcased Türkiye-produced Akinci
and the Bayraktar TB-2 uncrewed combat aerial vehicles, as well as
JF-17 Block III and J-10C military jets, which were added to its
inventory this year. Pakistan and China have jointly produced JF
fighter aircraft series.
“The video highlights the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali
Jinnah illuminated the oppressed Muslims of the subcontinent with a
ray of hope and united them as one nation to achieve a separate and
independent homeland for them. It is because of Quaid's tireless
efforts that we are breathing in a free state today,” the Pakistan
Air Force said in a statement.
Earlier this year, Pakistan's secretary for defense production,
Humayun Aziz, told Anadolu that Türkiye and the South Asian nation
“will consolidate their work and look ahead” to new fields,
including uncrewed aerial vehicles and advanced fighters.
He said that new frontiers include drones and advanced fighters
"because already we are progressing a lot in the submarines and
shipbuilding."
Türkiye and Pakistan are also working together in the military
side on small arms and other projects, Aziz added.
Pakistan's founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on
Dec. 25, 1876.
The Pakistan Air Force said Jinnah“envisioned and founded a
state based on the principles of democracy, freedom, equality,
tolerance, and social justice.”
“The Quaid's ideology, vision and guiding principles of faith,
unity and discipline are a beacon for us in our journey to become a
great nation,” it added.
According to the Stratcom Bureau, a Pakistan-based
defense-related social media platform, the Pakistan Air Force
documentary showed off its new inductions, including Akinci and
Bayraktar TB-2 besides a family of indigenous loitering munitions,
new ultra-long beyond visual range air-to-air missiles and a whole
range of new SAMs (surface-to-air missiles) and PGMs
(precision-guided munition) and more.
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107656463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.