SEHA's Ambulatory Healthcare Services Launches Training Programme For School Nurses For 2023-24

The Ambulatory Healthcare Services, part of the PureHealth network -the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has launched a training programme for school nurses working at public schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for the academic year 2023-2024, within the framework of supporting and empowering school nursing staff who involved in the school screening program for school students, which was launched by Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.

The training programme is focused on equipping nurses with the latest medical knowledge and clinical skills necessary for their work in the public schools within the Emirate. The seven-day training, which involves over 300 nurses, was held in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Conducted by AHS' School Health Services department in partnership with the , Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) and Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), the training is accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for more than 30 Continuous Medical Education (CME) hours. The training included workshops on school health policies and , in addition to updates on , care for patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes, epilepsy and asthma, cardiac and pulmonary resuscitation skills, oxygen therapy, mental health screening handling smoking addictions at the schools,and more,.

Dr. Asma Al Halaseh, Chief Executive Officer, (AHS), said:“At AHS, we prioritise continuous education for our school nurses to ensure that they can provide quality services to the school community, most notably students across the public schools in Abu Dhabi. Every year, we develop our training programme to enhance competencies of our nurses and stay ahead in our student care commitment. The annual training reflects PureHealth's and AHS's commitment to upskilling and professional development of its workforce.”

She added:“We also conduct a needs assessment survey among school nurses to determine the topics they consider most crucial to them and incorporate them within the training programme. This year, there is a strong focus on chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and epilepsy. We highlighted the initiatives by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre to support students' physical and psychological wellbeing.”

About PureHealth:

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more. With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health's network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:



SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE's leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine.

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment.