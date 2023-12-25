Israeli Forces Strike Bethlehem On Christmas Day Amid Raids Across Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Hamas war: Stepping up its attack against Palestine, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) conducted some deadly Christmas Day raids against Palestinian targets in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces conducted overnight raids in Nablus, Jericho, Ramallah, and Bethlehem, areas that hold significance for Christians as they believe Bethlehem is the birthplace of Jesus Christ, as per news platform Al Jazeera development comes amid a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank after Israel launched its war against Hamas targets in Gaza, which has killed more than 20,000 people including innocent civilians forces strike West Bank on Christmas Day: 10 Points1. Since the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, the IDF has attacked Palestinians in the West Bank multiple times and killed more than 300 people.2. Notably, Hamas has a very limited presence in the West Bank, and the local population accused Israeli forces of widespread human rights violations in the region.3. Al Jazeera said that Israeli forces killed at least 20 people around the villages in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.4. The report said that incidents of violence have witnessed a significant surge in the last three months and encompass a range of actions such as shootings, stabbings, rock-throwing, physical assaults, as well as acts of arson resulting in substantial harm to residences, vehicles, and agricultural areas.5. Moreover, apart from the Israeli forces, the attacks by Israeli settlers in the region are also on the rise.6. The Palestinian Health Ministry on Sunday informed that at least 70 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza.7. The Health Ministry called it a“massacre” and said more than 100 people were killed in Israeli air raids overnight in central Gaza.8. The death toll mounted as the health facilities in Gaza remain crippled after Israeli strikes. The IDF claims that Hamas militants have created safe hideouts across the hospitals in Gaza.9. The Israeli Army said it is fighting a“complex and complicated” war and has lost many soldiers in the battle.10. The increase in the intensity of air raids comes after the UN Security Council passed a resolution boosting aid to Gaza.

