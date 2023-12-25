Ecology Ministry Holds Meeting Of Working Group On Environmental Issues In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A meeting of the Working Group was held under the leadership of
the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Vugar
Karimov.
According to Azernews , at the meeting, the
special representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, the vice president of ANAS, the director
general of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies
of the Ministry of Science and Education, Irada Huseynova, the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mehman Nabiyev, head of
the waste management sector of the policy department, Nargiz
Garajayeva, senior adviser of the Special Delegation of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Gubadli, Jabrayil, and
Zangilan districts, which are part of the Eastern Zangazur economic
region, and others participated.
Nine issues were discussed at the meeting: assessment of
environmental factors in the socio-economic development of the
Garabagh economic region, biodiversity of the Garabagh economic
region, monitoring and inspection of mineral resources and
underground water, water supply systems in the Aghdam region,
restoration and development of reclamation and water management
facilities in the Garabagh economic region, existing state of
mineral raw material deposits, and prospects of use.
Discussions were also held on the development of green energy in
the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, the improvement
of the quality of the ecological environment, solid household waste
management in the liberated territories, efficient management of
construction and demolition waste generated in the Garabagh
economic region, and their reuse as raw materials.
