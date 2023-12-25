Ecology Ministry Holds Meeting Of Working Group On Environmental Issues In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A meeting of the Working Group was held under the leadership of the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Vugar Karimov.

According to Azernews , at the meeting, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, the vice president of ANAS, the director general of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies of the Ministry of Science and Education, Irada Huseynova, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mehman Nabiyev, head of the waste management sector of the policy department, Nargiz Garajayeva, senior adviser of the Special Delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, which are part of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, and others participated.

Nine issues were discussed at the meeting: assessment of environmental factors in the socio-economic development of the Garabagh economic region, biodiversity of the Garabagh economic region, monitoring and inspection of mineral resources and underground water, water supply systems in the Aghdam region, restoration and development of reclamation and water management facilities in the Garabagh economic region, existing state of mineral raw material deposits, and prospects of use.

Discussions were also held on the development of green energy in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, the improvement of the quality of the ecological environment, solid household waste management in the liberated territories, efficient management of construction and demolition waste generated in the Garabagh economic region, and their reuse as raw materials.