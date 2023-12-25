Azerbaijan Handed Over Package Of Proposals For Peace Process, FM Bayramov Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Baku has sent a response to Yerevan regarding the latest
proposals concerning the peace treaty," says Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in an interview with state TV channel
AzTV, Azernews reports.
According to the Minister, the negotiation process with Armenia
continues, and the package of proposals, on which Azerbaijani
diplomats had previously worked for a month, has been handed over
to Armenia.
Jeyhun Bayramov said Baku has recently received positive signals
from Yerevan but is waiting for real actions from Armenia on the
peace process.
"We are looking at the peace process. But we must understand
that a peace treaty is not a 100% solution to all issues. A peace
treaty is the foundation for further discussions. It is at least a
condition for the formation of normal neighbourly relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia," Bayramov said.
