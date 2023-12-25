Azerbaijan Handed Over Package Of Proposals For Peace Process, FM Bayramov Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"Baku has sent a response to Yerevan regarding the latest proposals concerning the peace treaty," says Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in an interview with state TV channel AzTV, Azernews reports.

According to the Minister, the negotiation process with Armenia continues, and the package of proposals, on which Azerbaijani diplomats had previously worked for a month, has been handed over to Armenia.

Jeyhun Bayramov said Baku has recently received positive signals from Yerevan but is waiting for real actions from Armenia on the peace process.

"We are looking at the peace process. But we must understand that a peace treaty is not a 100% solution to all issues. A peace treaty is the foundation for further discussions. It is at least a condition for the formation of normal neighbourly relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Bayramov said.