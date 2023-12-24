Ukrainian Border Guards Detain Group Of Illegal Migrants From Iraq Heading To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Lviv region, border guards stopped eight Iraqi nationals, including four children, from illegally crossing into the European Union.

This was reported by the agency's press service , Ukrinform saw.

A Volkswagen van, driven by a Ukrainian man, 61, was stopped just a few hundred meters from the border following a tip.

During the inspection, border guards saw that the man was transporting eight Iraqi nationals holding no passports.

It was established that all foreigners, who had arrived in Ukraine legally, sought to cross into the EU beyond official border checkpoints.

The Iraqi nationals are to be charged with the illegal border crossing attempt under Art. 204-1 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court will decide the further fate of the detainees, the press service noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, law enforcers during last week's raid in Kyiv exposed 89 illegal migrants from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.