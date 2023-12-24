New Year 2024: 7 Places To See In Tartu, Estonia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tartu, Estonia's intellectual gem, captivates with its historic allure and vibrant spirit. Home to the venerable University of Tartu, stroll through medieval Old Town, where the Kissing Students fountain beckons

Explore Tartu, Estonia's cultural heart, where medieval charm meets intellectual vitality. Uncover history, art, and innovation in this vibrant European gem

The university, founded in 1632, is one of the oldest in Northern Europe. Take a stroll around its campus, visit the university museum, and explore the historic main building

Wander through the charming streets of Tartu's Old Town, where you can find well-preserved medieval architecture. Don't miss the Town Hall Square

The Tartu Art Museum showcases a diverse collection of Estonian visual art from the 18th century to the present

Visit the Tartu Cathedral, also known as Dorpat Cathedral. This Gothic-style cathedral dates back to the 13th century and has a fascinating history

Perfect for families and science enthusiasts, the Ahhaa Science Center is an interactive science museum. It features hands-on exhibits, experiments

Supilinn is a unique and colorful district in Tartu known for its wooden houses and community spirit. Take a leisurely stroll through the narrow streets

If you're interested in the history of toys, the Tartu Toy Museum is a delightful place to explore. The museum displays a wide range of toys from different time periods