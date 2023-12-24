               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Year 2024: 7 Places To See In Tartu, Estonia


12/24/2023 2:01:31 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tartu, Estonia's intellectual gem, captivates with its historic allure and vibrant spirit. Home to the venerable University of Tartu, stroll through medieval Old Town, where the Kissing Students fountain beckons



Explore Tartu, Estonia's cultural heart, where medieval charm meets intellectual vitality. Uncover history, art, and innovation in this vibrant European gem



The university, founded in 1632, is one of the oldest in Northern Europe. Take a stroll around its campus, visit the university museum, and explore the historic main building



Wander through the charming streets of Tartu's Old Town, where you can find well-preserved medieval architecture. Don't miss the Town Hall Square



The Tartu Art Museum showcases a diverse collection of Estonian visual art from the 18th century to the present



Visit the Tartu Cathedral, also known as Dorpat Cathedral. This Gothic-style cathedral dates back to the 13th century and has a fascinating history



Perfect for families and science enthusiasts, the Ahhaa Science Center is an interactive science museum. It features hands-on exhibits, experiments



Supilinn is a unique and colorful district in Tartu known for its wooden houses and community spirit. Take a leisurely stroll through the narrow streets



If you're interested in the history of toys, the Tartu Toy Museum is a delightful place to explore. The museum displays a wide range of toys from different time periods

MENAFN24122023007385015968ID1107653415

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search