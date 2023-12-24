Five Killed In Collision Between Two Cars In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) Five persons, from Maharashtra and Karnataka, were killed when two cars collided head-on in Telangana's Narayanpet district on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred near Jaklair village in Makthal mandal.
Members of two families lost their lives in the crash. The victims hailed from Maharashtra and Karnataka.
According to police, two persons sitting in one car and three persons in another car were killed in the collision. Two women and a child were among the deceased.
Police shifted the bodies for autopsy. A police officer said they have registered a case and took up further investigation.
