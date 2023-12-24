Pentagon: Iranian drone strikes chemical tanker in Indian ocean

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean was reportedly targeted by an Iranian attack drone, according to a statement from a US Department of Defense official. This marks the seventh incident of Iranian attacks on commercial shipping since 2021.



“The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran,” the official stated in a declaration.



A one-way attack drone is specifically engineered to collide with its target instead of returning to its point of origin. “There were no casualties and a fire on board the tanker has been extinguished,” the defense official noted.



“No US Navy vessels were in the vicinity,” the declaration mentioned, it continued that Naval Forces Central Command was interacting with the hit boat.



The Indian coast guard reported that at the time of the attack, there were 20 Indian crew members and one Vietnamese crew member on board the vessel.



Despite the incident, no casualties were reported. In response to the situation, the coast guard promptly deployed a patrol vessel and a maritime surveillance aircraft after establishing communication with the ship.



Following an assessment of the damage and the necessary repairs to its power generation systems, MV Chem Pluto commenced its journey towards Mumbai, under the escort of the patrol vessel.



The ship, which departed from Saudi Arabia on December 19, was initially scheduled to reach the southwestern port city of Mangalore in India on December 25.

